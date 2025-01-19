NIGHT CONSTRUCTION BORDER BARRIER 🚧 INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRESS CONTINUES

One day to go...or so they say: 19th President of the Republic





President Trump had announced his run for Presidency, but did not say "2024". Why? Because he is running for the 19th President of the New Republic. There were signs EVERYWHERE. Did you see the 19 flags on stage? How about the 17 crystal chandeliers? He was throwing out hints all during his speech. Do your research. Lots of declass all over social media. It will all be coming out soon. Hold on. Buckle up.





https://trumpranchomirage.com/blog/f/19th-president-of-the-republic





This video highlights the ongoing efforts to construct the southern border barrier during nighttime operations. It provides a closer look at the various stages of the process, including filling bollards with cement, filtering the cement, cleaning the bollards with a pressure washer, and moving materials with lift trucks. Skilled engineers and contractors work together to ensure the efficient and precise execution of these tasks under challenging nighttime conditions.





These construction projects are designed to enhance border security by creating robust infrastructure, such as roads, fences, and lighting, to block unauthorized crossings and disrupt drug-smuggling corridors. The engineers are responsible for managing the design, construction oversight, and overall progress of these projects, which are being carried out in collaboration with Customs and Border Protection.





Every aspect of this construction effort reflects a commitment to safety, precision, and security. This video captures the hard work and dedication of the teams working through the night to ensure the successful completion of this critical infrastructure.





Disclaimer:

All footage in this video was captured with proper authorization and does not depict any individual crossing the international border. Identifiable markings on personnel and equipment have been masked to protect privacy.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66qzKdvhI0g





In other news:





Two top Iranian judges shot dead in supreme court in ‘planned assassination’

TWO veteran Iranian Supreme Court judges have been shot dead by an assailant who later took his own life. Judge Mohammad Moghiseh, 68, and Judge Ali Razini, 71, were known for handling high-pr…





https://www.the-sun.com/news/13327294/two-iranian-judges-killed-assassination/





Two found dead at Idaho trucking facility

Police are investigating after two people were found deceased in a parking lot at a trucking company's facility in Jerome, Idaho. At 11:30 a.m. on





https://cdllife.com/2025/two-found-dead-at-idaho-trucking-facility/