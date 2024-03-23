In Russian - The removal of rubble at Crocus is carried out entirely manually, heavy equipment cannot work, and the crane arms are not enough to lift the metal, said the head of the search and rescue unit of the Moscow Tsentrospas.

When clearing the rubble in Crocus, rescuers find many fragments of the bodies of the dead

Source 112 reported that many of the bodies that are found in the premises cannot be quickly identified - they are heavily damaged by fire and debris from collapsed floors and roofs. In many cases, it is simply a fragment of the body. Therefore, there is no clear understanding of what the final number of victims will be.



