🚨 US House identifies 4 staffers who used autopen for Biden's signature - James Comer
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
180 views • 3 months ago

🚨 US House identifies four staffers who used autopen for Biden's signature

'Who gave them the authority?'

Rep. James Comer says four White House employees used an autopen to sign documents on behalf of former President Joe Biden — including pardons and executive orders.

Congress now seeks to uncover who authorized this and how the process worked.

Adding: 

⚡️ Lavrov holds telephone call with Rubio – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Rubio expressed his condolences to Lavrov over the victims of the railway infrastructure explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Rubio also discussed plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2, the ministry added.

