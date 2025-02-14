GLOBAL PRIVACY AND FREE SPEECH UNDER ATTACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Privacy and freedom of speech continue to nose dive overseas as the UK government has allowed Apple to have a blanket removal of encryption on all personal data uploaded to the cloud and Australia has declared mandatory prison sentences to anyone posting what they deem ‘hate symbols’ to social media despite proof of intent. Hear at least some good news when it comes to censorship involving Rumble’s comeback in Brazil and the free speech ideologies from Vice President, JD Vance.