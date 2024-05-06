Strong independent Western reptilian woman is death & submission to God’s Adam who is Christ is life

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2024). Today, there is set before you two options: life or death. Either choose Satan Lucifer’s doctrine of “Eve you shall be like God if you eat the fruit of this tree” and “I will rise above God and shall be God and have all the angels worship me.” The Western feminist nations’ “strong independent reptilian feminist woman” is the way to death and hell. The “covered women’s head, rejection of cross-dressing in men’s pants” real Christian woman and “submission to God’s leader Christ Jesus the Word of God” is the way to salvation and life. Choose the Western feminist nations’ Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ values and join them in the lake of burning sulfur, or choose God’s kingdom’s original Bible verses that is the way to God and as his daughters in heaven. 99.9% of earth's population has to be killed by Satan's evils, because you cannot have Western feminist nations' billions of rotted "naked women's heads, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" psychopaths running around in Jesus' holy millennial kingdom. It would be like having feces on your ice cream. Strong independent Western Draco avatar reptilian women is death and submission to God’s last Adam who is Christ is life.

