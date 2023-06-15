Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives (GMO documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of: https://responsibletechnology.org/jeffrey-m-smith-biography/ & https://geneticroulettemovie.com/
For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide also on Google Drive, visit:
To support your body's natural ability to detoxify many environmental toxins such as glyphosate & other herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, heavy metals (like mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, etc.), mycotoxins from MOLD, viral particles, & MORE, visit the links below:
ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX -- world's FIRST & ONLY WATER-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut), TRIPLE-patented zeolite dietary supplements PROVEN capable of crossing cellular membranes to get INSIDE cells & that ACTUALLY has an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study done on ClearDrops & tinyurl.com/ClearSleep WITH a double-blind, placebo-controlled study due out SOON!
Bio-mats.com/danny -- have safe, healthy far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue w/ Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device that's covered under car insurance's PIP coverage, Worker's Comp, & Health Savings or Flexible Medical Savings Accounts. To view a clinical study & more, visit: Linktr.ee/Biomat
tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic -- remove 74% of glyphosate from your (or your pets') body w/ Purium's Biome Medic supplement
For a copy of my "List of Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies, Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources," visit:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, visit: ContactOrganics.com &, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" & then "Kathleen Hallal" & forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!
If you have ?'s, contact her at:
m: 949.500.0981
and be sure to tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.
To learn all about brain health, visit:
Linktr.ee/BetterBrain101
If you have GMO, glyphosate, and/or detoxing questions, either fill-out: tinyurl.com/ZoiGlobalConsultation or contact me:
Find me on Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/multiMillionMLMcoaching
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)--but only check once per year
1+786.441.2727
text: 305.297.9360
To share this channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel