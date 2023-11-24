BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bishop Strickland & Fr. James Altman - Hundreds Rally Outside USCCB Assembly
High Hopes
High Hopes
51 views • 11/24/2023

John-Henry Westen


Nov 23, 2023


In the wake of Pope Francis' shocking dismissal of Bishop Joseph Strickland from his post as Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, Bishop Strickland, Fr. James Altman, and hundreds of other faithful Catholics attended an annual rosary rally outside of the USCCB Assembly to pray for the Church and its pro-life witness. Bishop Strickland was joined in Baltimore by fellow faithful Catholics, including Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute, Larry Cirignano of The Children First Foundation, pro-life attorney Royce Hood and more across the nation. This exclusive on-the-ground report outside of the November 2023 USCCB Assembly highlights where faithful Catholics are truly finding leadership. Bishop Joseph Strickland's greatest chapter in ministry may just be beginning.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x2fl1-bishop-strickland-and-fr.-james-altman-hundreds-rally-outside-usccb-assembl.html

texascatholicherorallypro-lifepope francisbaltimoreassemblytylerprayhundredsusccbbishop stricklandfr james altmandismissaljohn-henry westenmichael hichbornlarry cirignanoroyce hood
