BREAKING NEWS: SonOfEnos Sentenced 6 Months In Maximum Security Prison For Noticing Stew Peters Alex Jones Silent.

Victor-Hugo Vaca II received the following email from Kenan SOnOfEnos Mother July 31, 2025:

Wow what a shit show these courts are.

First of all they couldn't find Kenny. His lawyer phoned all over the night before. The crown located him back in Penetanguishene. They needed 5 days notice to bring him back to North bay for court. They were given 4 days. So zoom now. They bring in a dark guy with the name of Paul. Finally they went and get him. I saw him on zoom for about 5 minutes then the lawyer spoke to him in a side room. She returned back to the court and Kenny decided to take their offer of Kenny doing 6 months in jail. He never returned to the court room. Now zoom court on Aug 6 to set a date for the plea bargain.

I am so heart broken. The lawyer explained how hard it would be to go to trial. As the law is very specific of what is hate speech. And we all know who is running everything and the lawyer said most judges are Jews. Will keep you updated.

Trying to get a visit however my name is not on the list. He is a political prisoner and stopping him from his privileges.

Praying he gets to phone me again.

Thanks Victor

Dianne

It should be noted that so-called free speech advocates Alex Jones, Stew Peters, Mike Adams, SGT Report, Dave Hodges and David Icke have been silent on this clear and present danger that impacts every non-Jew on Earth. Below is a short list of over 150 media outlets contacted about SonOfEnos arrest that failed to cover this breaking news:

