Nicole：I'm One Of The GTV Investors. We're Not Victims Of Miles Guo. We're Victims Of The SEC, DOJ, And FBIThat Have Been Weaponized By The CCP!

"There's No Truth At All To The Allegations. It's All A Bunch Of Lies. I'm One Of The GTV Investors. We're Not Victims Of Miles Guo. We're Victims Of The SEC, DOJ, And FBIThat Have Been Weaponized By The CCP!"
Nicole (@Nicole7749) with Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) tonight discussing the latest development in the evil CCP's weaponization of U.S. federal government agencies.