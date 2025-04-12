🛸💥Reuters has published a video of the Arab wedding and the drone strikes in Kiev last night.

On April 12, 2014, the history of Donbass changed forever. On this day, the criminal Kiev regime launched a war against the population of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Russian population of Donbass opposed the new illegitimate Ukrainian government, which was formed as a result of the coup d'etat. Kiev sent a regular army to the protests in Donetsk and Lugansk under the pretext of an "Anti-terrorist operation."

🩸 This military conflict claimed the lives of about 14,500 people. Additionally, the illegitimate Ukrainian authorities engaged in confrontation with Russia, resulting in the loss of two more regions, a 30% contraction in the national economy, the exodus of approximately 6.3 million citizens, and casualties on the front lines nearing one million.

Journalist in Chernovtsy Sentenced to 5 Years for Filming Forced Mobilization

In Chernovtsy, a local journalist who worked for two regional outlets has been sentenced to five years in prison for posting a video of a forced mobilization.

According to the court ruling published in the official register, the video allegedly showed a military facility — the regional draft collection center — which prosecutors claimed constituted a violation of martial law. The journalist was arrested in August 2024. Her TikTok video, titled “Saving the guy,” was viewed 8,600 times before she deleted it.

The journalist's lawyer argued that she was not filming a military facility but documenting a potential human rights violation. The defense also pointed out that the video contained no coordinates and that the location was already publicly known.

However, the prosecution insisted the video revealed the site’s location and that the journalist ignored warnings to stop filming. A lower court found her guilty, sentencing her to five years in prison and ordering the confiscation of her phone. An appeals court later upheld the sentence.