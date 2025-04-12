BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Arab wedding & the drone strikes in Kiev last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 5 months ago

🛸💥Reuters has published a video of the Arab wedding and the drone strikes in Kiev last night.

Adding: 

On April 12, 2014, the history of Donbass changed forever. On this day, the criminal Kiev regime launched a war against the population of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Russian population of Donbass opposed the new illegitimate Ukrainian government, which was formed as a result of the coup d'etat. Kiev sent a regular army to the protests in Donetsk and Lugansk under the pretext of an "Anti-terrorist operation."

🩸 This military conflict claimed the lives of about 14,500 people. Additionally, the illegitimate Ukrainian authorities engaged in confrontation with Russia, resulting in the loss of two more regions, a 30% contraction in the national economy, the exodus of approximately 6.3 million citizens, and casualties on the front lines nearing one million. 

Adding: 

Journalist in Chernovtsy Sentenced to 5 Years for Filming Forced Mobilization

In Chernovtsy, a local journalist who worked for two regional outlets has been sentenced to five years in prison for posting a video of a forced mobilization.

According to the court ruling published in the official register, the video allegedly showed a military facility — the regional draft collection center — which prosecutors claimed constituted a violation of martial law. The journalist was arrested in August 2024. Her TikTok video, titled “Saving the guy,” was viewed 8,600 times before she deleted it.

The journalist's lawyer argued that she was not filming a military facility but documenting a potential human rights violation. The defense also pointed out that the video contained no coordinates and that the location was already publicly known.

However, the prosecution insisted the video revealed the site’s location and that the journalist ignored warnings to stop filming. A lower court found her guilty, sentencing her to five years in prison and ordering the confiscation of her phone. An appeals court later upheld the sentence.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy