BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Floyd Cop Now A POLITICAL PRISONER: Kangaroo Court Sentences Tou Thao To 5 Years
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 08/11/2023

Stew Peters Show


August 10, 2023


George Floyd propaganda and myths have made a police officer a political prisoner.

Matt Wallace is here to talk about the political persecution of police officer Tou Thao because he was doing his job during the George Floyd overdose.

While officer Derek Chauvin subdued George Floyd after he attempted to rob a convenience store, officer Tou Thao was doing his job to secure the scene and keep the crowd under control.

Prosecutors assigned blame to him and now he has been sentenced to 5 years in jail by a pagan judge.

Despite all of this Tou Thao has kept his Christian witness intact.

He refused to take the plea deal offered to him because he did nothing wrong and he believes admitting to a crime he did not commit would be lying.

There are thousands and thousands of cases where people are held to a different standard of justice based on things that are arbitrary.

Our system treats sex offenders better than cops involved in confrontations with Black people.

One of the remedies to this injustice is to double down on the truth and never apologize for it.

That is exactly what officer Tou Thao’s example should teach us.

Follow Matt Wallace on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/MattWallace888

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36bhxj-george-floyd-cop-now-a-political-prisoner-kangaroo-court-sentences-tou-thao.html

Keywords
christianpropagandatruthpersecutioncopoverdosekangaroo court5 yearsgeorge floydderek chauvintou thaopolitical prisonerstew petersmatt wallacejudicial injusticedoing his job
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy