George Floyd Cop Now A POLITICAL PRISONER: Kangaroo Court Sentences Tou Thao To 5 Years

Stew Peters Show





August 10, 2023





George Floyd propaganda and myths have made a police officer a political prisoner.

Matt Wallace is here to talk about the political persecution of police officer Tou Thao because he was doing his job during the George Floyd overdose.

While officer Derek Chauvin subdued George Floyd after he attempted to rob a convenience store, officer Tou Thao was doing his job to secure the scene and keep the crowd under control.

Prosecutors assigned blame to him and now he has been sentenced to 5 years in jail by a pagan judge.

Despite all of this Tou Thao has kept his Christian witness intact.

He refused to take the plea deal offered to him because he did nothing wrong and he believes admitting to a crime he did not commit would be lying.

There are thousands and thousands of cases where people are held to a different standard of justice based on things that are arbitrary.

Our system treats sex offenders better than cops involved in confrontations with Black people.

One of the remedies to this injustice is to double down on the truth and never apologize for it.

That is exactly what officer Tou Thao’s example should teach us.

Follow Matt Wallace on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/MattWallace888

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36bhxj-george-floyd-cop-now-a-political-prisoner-kangaroo-court-sentences-tou-thao.html