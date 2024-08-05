BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Reckless Form of Salvation!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
6 views • 9 months ago

Many of us look to others to work out our salvation through them. While it is wise to have sagacious leaders, we should not overwhelm them in our selfishness.

God has given us all talents and just as there are many disciplines in healthcare, we see the travesty when we neglect these different parts. When we are not of one accord, lives are lost.

How easily we use our gifts for worldly things. These were intended by God, not only to edify Him, but as an expression of His love for us. Given to us to add beauty and comfort to our lives as we worship Him from a foundation of moral compass.

Moses was given meticulous instructions for the building of the ark and the tabernacle of the congregation. In the LORD's omnipotence He designed it to be pleasing to all of our senses. But even then, as it is now, many are not given over to wisdom.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
