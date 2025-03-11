BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DNI - Hamas is a Terrororganisation
27 views • 6 months ago

no, they are quite nice, peace/respectful neighbors, who only stabbing eldery womans and childs - not all palestines, but in palestina doesnt someone, a demonstration against this terror. they cheer when hamas walks the streets.

Ludmila Lipovsky stabbed outside her assisted living facility; security services say assailant from West Bank helped bust terror networks, was moved to Israel after cover was blown https://www.timesofisrael.com/83-year-old-woman-killed-in-herzliya-terror-stabbing-attacker-is-ex-shin-bet-informant/

2-year-old stabbed to death in front of his mother in Lod; suspect heard ‘voices’ https://www.timesofisrael.com/2-year-old-stabbed-to-death-in-front-of-his-mother-in-lod-suspect-heard-voices/

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mother-testifies-6-year-old-son-watched-horror-attacker-stabbed-killin-rcna193510
ask the israelis how often someone is stabbed there, apart from the terrorist attacks.

https://www.dni.gov/nctc/ftos/hamas_fto.html

https://besacenter.org/is-hamas-equal-to-isis/

https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations/

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/us-intel-isis-al-qaeda-hamas-hezbollah

https://hamasisisis.co/content/

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Are Hamas’s brutal patterns of action, especially those of Saturday, October 7, 2023, comparable to those of ISIS? A comparison of the two Islamic terrorist organizations indicates a conceptual and practical similarity, including: shared fundamentalist ideology, their status as hybrid entities, their control over populations, Islamic indoctrination, education to hate, brutal operating methods, and commitment to jihad. The State of Israel, which just experienced the worst terrorist attack since its establishment, must continue to advance its tactical and strategic goal of eliminating Hamas with the clear message: Hamas is equal to ISIS.

Keywords
terrorismterrorshariahamasextremismsuicidesquaddjihadismdjihadislamicfundamentalismkaliphat
