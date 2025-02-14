© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Experience the handover of Nebraska's volleyball coaching legacy as one era ends and another begins, marked by the athletic director's welcome celebration. Revel in the speeches, fashion, and festivities, amidst the shadow of controversy surrounding the former and new coaches' management of health policies during the fake health crisis. Watch the full-Length original report that is video compliments at the Nebraska Journal Herald: Meet the New Nebraska Volleyball Coach, Same as the Old Coach - Covid Coach Carousal Continues.