THE PANDEMIC PIPELINE: FROM COVID TO BIRD FLU | Del Bigtree

The Highwire: Yet another narrative reversal sees parts of the U.S. Government now saying COVID came from a Chinese lab. The HighWire reveals who kept this information from the American public from the beginning and why the same players are back at it with bird flu.
#JeremyFarrar #LabLeak #BirdFlu #COVID #Wuhan #WHO
https://rumble.com/v2bma3w-the-pandemic-pipeline-from-covid-to-bird-flu.html