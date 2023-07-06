God's Thoughts Toward Us-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 5 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During David's Testimony, He Goes Through How God is Omnipresent, Omnipotent, and Omniscient. The Conclusion David Draws is For God to Search His Heart and to Let Him Know Any Wickedness That May Dwell Inside. In Psalm 139, David Was Seeking Fellowship with the Lord, the Same as Described in I John 1 "Walking in the Light."