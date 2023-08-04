⚡️An Armored Camper Where the Russian Msta-B Crew Can Rest - was Shown in the NVO area

⚡️An armored camper where the Msta-B crew rests was shown in the NVO area

Howitzer crew members in the Maryinsky direction converted their army KamAZ into an armored camper. In rare moments of calm, they rest in comfortable conditions: four people fit in an armored capsule, there are beds, shelves for things, a TV and a winter heater.

“Here we have a winter stove, an oil stove, a TV here - there is time, we look,” shows a fighter with the call sign Yarygin.

The calculation alone created the interior decoration and comfort. They even came up with their own suspension system for the car. In emergency situations it can save the lives of all members of the artillery team, as it allows you to take up arms as quickly as possible.

“Each of us has a machine gun at hand. They came up with a system from the regular pyramid, which is here, and made it individually for each person. At any time, the machine is always in hand. All. Two seconds - a machine gun in hand, ”the commander of Msta-B shared⚡️