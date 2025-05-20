Russia's FSB BUSTS shipment of 1,800 kg (3968 lbs) of cocaine to Europe.

Ukrainian smuggler among detained.

Adding:

EU approves 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 alleged ‘shadow fleet’ tankers — Kallas

More restrictions underway — as if the first 16 worked!

Adding: 🚨🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russia is ready for win-win deals with the US on trade & investments, says Putin's special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev

And the Putin-Trump talks? They foster Trump's real, balanced & constructive stance while driving EU elites crazy.