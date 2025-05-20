© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's FSB BUSTS shipment of 1,800 kg (3968 lbs) of cocaine to Europe.
Ukrainian smuggler among detained.
EU approves 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 alleged ‘shadow fleet’ tankers — Kallas
More restrictions underway — as if the first 16 worked!
Adding: 🚨🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russia is ready for win-win deals with the US on trade & investments, says Putin's special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev
And the Putin-Trump talks? They foster Trump's real, balanced & constructive stance while driving EU elites crazy.