Who is the Tribe of Yahudah with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

Jer 23:1 WOE be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! says Yahuah.

Jer 23:2 Therefore thus says Yahuah Elohai of Yashar’el against the pastors that feed my people; Ye have scattered my flock, and driven them away, and have not visited them: behold, I will visit upon you the evil of your doings, says Yahuah.

Jer 23:3 And I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all countries whither I have driven them, and will bring them again to their folds; and they shall be fruitful and increase.

Jer 23:4 And I will set up shepherds over them which shall feed them: and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, neither shall they be lacking, says Yahuah.

Jer 23:5 Behold, the days come, says Yahuah, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth.

Jer 23:6 In his days Yahudah shall be saved, and Yashar’el shall dwell safely: and this is his name whereby he shall be called, Yahuah Tsidqenu.

Jer 23:7 Therefore, behold, the days come, says Yahuah, that they shall no more say, Yahuah lives, which brought up the children of Yashar’el out of the land of Mitsrayim;

Jer 23:8 But, Yahuah lives, which brought up and which led the seed of the house of Yashar’el out of the north country, and from all countries whither I had driven them; and they shall dwell in their own land.





As the whole house of Israel eagerly awaits the promised regathering a time where Yahudah is saved and Yashar'el dwells in safety the question of identity arises. The new covenant scriptures make it clear that true members of the Yah's household bear the fruit of His Ruach Ha'Kodesh. The very name of the tribe of Yahudah means Praise, the kingly scepter of rulership was bestowed upon the tribe of Yahudah. In light of the political climate of the day and the actions of the present day government of the nation of Israel how do we rightly discern the identity of this tribe?





My guest Dr. Stephen Pidgeon of Cepher Publishing Group will share his vast knowledge of History and Scripture as we unravel this mystery to the best of our current understanding.





To purchase your own Cepher https://www.cepher.net/





RFA - Dr. Pidgeon's telegram https://t.me/radiofreealaska





