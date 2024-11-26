Russian forces have made new progress by taken another group of Ukrainian soldiers including British mercenaries, who were captured around Sudzha while fighting for Kiev in Kursk region. The Russian military channel released footage on November 24, 2024, showing an Ukrainian soldier who did not surrender being eliminated on the spot by Russian soldiers, he was carrying civilian clothes and some another unusual equipment. Furthermore, his fellow Ukrainian soldiers, also consisting of 12 soldiers at a strong point in the northwestern part of Plekhovo, south of Sudzha. The Russian military reported by the interrogation that the prisoners shot at civilian and military vehicles, mined the highway in their operations mainly at night. They were specially trained for urban combat in Britain as per their confession.

This once again proves the direct involvement of Britain in the war against Russia. James Scott Rhys Anderson a captured British soldier, as a signalman who identified himself and was wearing green military gear, has appeared online. The 22-year-old soldier who served in the British Army from 2019-2023, along with his comrades from Ukrainian Foreign Legion, decided to go and earn money on the Kiev side after experiencing personal hardships. He traveled to Ukraine via Krakow, Poland, entering through the Medyk checkpoint, and he was part of the fierce battles at Kursk, where Ukrainian forces were defending their newly acquired territory. James was lucky to survive, captured at Plekhovo strongpoint in the fighting, which is unlikely to have paid him several months of wages from Kiev. So far, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports that 141 British mercenaries have been killed during the Ukrainian conflict. Sources report that Russian forces are advancing towards Plekhovo. There is another forest to the east of Plekhovo, which is under Ukrainian control, which could be used to fire on advancing Russian forces. This means that Russian forces are likely to surround this forest, before taking over the settlement.

