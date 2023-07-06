EMERGENCY: IMMINENT PLOT TO ENSLAVE WORLD! - UN & BRICS To Form Global Government

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the United Nations' latest announcement that they will be going through with a complete overhaul of governments worldwide via a so-called "pact for the future" which will allow them to force governments anywhere in the world to lockdown, force climate restrictions, a cashless society and tyrannical imprisonments.

The meeting for the "Pact For The Future" will take place in 2024, however this month we've already seen moves made (July 1st) to unilaterally shut down banks in the face of bank runs and we are seeing the release of "FedNow" this month as well which will force a social credit on everyone who uses digital money of any kind. An obvious move towards a CBDC system.

Last month, the United Nations announced that all people will have a digital ID attached to their bank account. The IMF also announced they are "working hard" on creating a global CBDC.

BRICS meets in August and the emergency the UN seems to be preparing for with this "Pact For The Future" is likely the controlled collapse of the global western economy and the move into a cashless BRICS world reserve currency system which will include carbon credits, social credits and of course food rations in 15 Minute Cities.

They're literally telling us what they're about to do, yet so few want to prepare themselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





