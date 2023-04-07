BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Synagogue of the Gentiles vs the synagogue of Satan!
04/07/2023

going through more of what the testament of benjamin is telling us and what it means in our understanding of the 7 churches of revelation and how it relates to the apostle Paul.

any questions or book information inquires email [email protected]

dwayne
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9sNjoSDRB9uz/    having some problems with this video on brighteon could not upload it properly so you can get bettter sound on this stream,

end timesenochnephilimtheology7 churchestrinitylords supperagape feastdwayne richard2nd temple judaismancient near east
