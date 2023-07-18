The 72 Kings of Hell: Ars Goetia - The Lesser Key of Solomon (Lemegeton) | The most powerful and worst demons of Judaeo-Christian: Demonology 1

In this video, you shall know about The 72 infernal spirits of Solomon and the 4 principal Kings of Hell: The Hierarchy of the demons of hell: The Most Powerful Infernal Demons of Judeo-Christian Lore.

Featured Demon Categories and Types:

The Kings of Hell,

The Princes of Hell,

The Marquises of Hell,

The Dukes of Hell,

The Earls of Hell,

The Presidents of Hell,

The Knights of Hell,

Featured Demons:

King Bael (Baal, Beelzebub, Beelzebul),

Duke Agares

Prince Vassago

Marquis Samigina (Gamigin)

President Marbas

Duke Valefor (Valefar)

Marquis Amon

Duke Barbatos

King Paimon

President Buer

Duke Gusion (Gusayn)

Prince Sitri

King Beleth

Marquis Leraje (Lerayou)

Duke Eligos

Duke Zepar

Count/President Botis

Duke Bathin

Duke Sallos

King Purson

Count/President Morax

Count/Prince Ipos

Duke Aim

Marquis Naberius

Count/President Glasya-Labolas

Duke Buné

Marquis/Count Ronové

Duke Berith

Duke Astaroth

Marquis Forneus

President Foras

King Asmoday (Asmodeus)

Prince/President Gäap

Count Furfur (Furtur)

Marquis Marchosias

Prince Stolas

Marquis Phenex

Count Halphas (Malthus)

President Malphas

Count Räum

Duke Focalor

Duke Vepar

Marquis Sabnock

Marquis Shax

King/Count Viné

Count Bifrons

Duke Vual

President Haagenti

Duke Crocell

Knight Furcas (Fureas)

King Balam

Duke Alloces

President Caim

Duke/Count Murmur

Prince Orobas

Duke Gremory

President Ose

President Amy

Marquis Orias

Duke Vapula

King/President Zagan

President Valac (Valak)

Marquis Andras

Duke Flauros

Marquis Andrealphus

Marquis Kimaris

Duke Amdusias

King Belial

Marquis Decarabia

Prince Seere

Duke Dantalion

Count Andromalius

Principal King Amaymon,

Principal King Corson,

Principal King Ziminiar,

Principal King Goap

