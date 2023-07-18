© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 72 Kings of Hell: Ars Goetia - The Lesser Key of Solomon (Lemegeton) | The most powerful and worst demons of Judaeo-Christian: Demonology 1
In this video, you shall know about The 72 infernal spirits of Solomon and the 4 principal Kings of Hell: The Hierarchy of the demons of hell: The Most Powerful Infernal Demons of Judeo-Christian Lore.
Featured Demon Categories and Types:
The Kings of Hell,
The Princes of Hell,
The Marquises of Hell,
The Dukes of Hell,
The Earls of Hell,
The Presidents of Hell,
The Knights of Hell,
Featured Demons:
King Bael (Baal, Beelzebub, Beelzebul),
Duke Agares
Prince Vassago
Marquis Samigina (Gamigin)
President Marbas
Duke Valefor (Valefar)
Marquis Amon
Duke Barbatos
King Paimon
President Buer
Duke Gusion (Gusayn)
Prince Sitri
King Beleth
Marquis Leraje (Lerayou)
Duke Eligos
Duke Zepar
Count/President Botis
Duke Bathin
Duke Sallos
King Purson
Count/President Morax
Count/Prince Ipos
Duke Aim
Marquis Naberius
Count/President Glasya-Labolas
Duke Buné
Marquis/Count Ronové
Duke Berith
Duke Astaroth
Marquis Forneus
President Foras
King Asmoday (Asmodeus)
Prince/President Gäap
Count Furfur (Furtur)
Marquis Marchosias
Prince Stolas
Marquis Phenex
Count Halphas (Malthus)
President Malphas
Count Räum
Duke Focalor
Duke Vepar
Marquis Sabnock
Marquis Shax
King/Count Viné
Count Bifrons
Duke Vual
President Haagenti
Duke Crocell
Knight Furcas (Fureas)
King Balam
Duke Alloces
President Caim
Duke/Count Murmur
Prince Orobas
Duke Gremory
President Ose
President Amy
Marquis Orias
Duke Vapula
King/President Zagan
President Valac (Valak)
Marquis Andras
Duke Flauros
Marquis Andrealphus
Marquis Kimaris
Duke Amdusias
King Belial
Marquis Decarabia
Prince Seere
Duke Dantalion
Count Andromalius
Principal King Amaymon,
Principal King Corson,
Principal King Ziminiar,
Principal King Goap
Such are the powers called on, by these luciferians deep state, globalists. To carry out their sick, ruthless and genocidal plans to eradicate 90% of the global population. By any means necessary, and with the help of Bael & Satan himself.
But what these people tend to forget, is that these fallen angels, and their minions were created by a higher power. A much higher power ! A God of Love, friendship, guidance & forgiveness for our sins. And in His power & Grace, we will be saved from demons & dark forces, such as the evil spirits in this video.