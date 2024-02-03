BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sleep Disturbances Caused by Glyphosate/"Roundup" & Solutions to Cope
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
72 views • 02/03/2024

Video mentioning how glyphosate can severely disturb sleep and some tips, tactics, and strategies to cope as mentioned in my free e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: "30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED." Get your FREE copy by clicking-on one of the following:

https://tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems

You may also visit my "Sleep for Dummies" Linktr.ee site at:

Linktr.ee/SleepForDummies

To get better sleep with magnetism, click-on my MagneticoSleep pad affiliate link to save 15% at: https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep or apply coupon code: DANNY

when checking-out at: MagneticoSleep.com

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

print-out:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and

fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727


Keywords
sleep helpinsomnia caused by roundupinsomnia caused by glyphosatesleep tipscoping with insomniaroundup disturbs sleep
