“Hey!” Is The Appropriate Word Here

…. if you only get one word here, “hey”, would be the clear winner. We’ll just have to guess what other words might have followed.

I’d imagine something like, “Hey, what”?…. “Hey you just stuck your big toe in my butt”….. “Hey I cannot confirm or deny any such thing at this point in time”… “Hey I felt your big toe miss it’s target by a good inch and then you purposely maneuvered it to dead center”…. “Hey maybe I read you all wrong you see, I just thought you might genuinely appreciate the gesture, I know I would” …. “Hey you are one sick puppy son of a bitch, if you didn’t literally just kick my ass, in multiple ways, then I’d kick your ass right now”…. “Hey if wishes were kisses you’d tell me to kiss your ass and then you and that big toe of yours, would kick my ass, with a vengeance”….. “Hey you already went one too many on this attempted comedy bit, it can only go downhill exponentially, from here, pull the plug… and don’t you dare characterize that innocent word in any other way than I intended it, I don’t do puns, alright? I mean, who even thinks like that you know”?

Now, go take on the day!

