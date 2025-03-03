Direct Order (2003) - Vaccine Documentary

A BRILLIANT, award winning documentary by Scott Miller, narrated by Michael Douglas about the life changing adverse events of military men and women vaccinated with the experimental Anthrax vaccine that contained Squalene, an adjuvant recommended by the CDC.

US officers and enlisted men were given the 1997 direct order by President Clinton to be vaccinated with the untested, ineffective, and dangerous Anthrax Vaccine. This film aims to raise public awareness of the need to respect the rights of individuals, even soldiers, to be provided with the freedom to manage their own health.