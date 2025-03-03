BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Direct Order (2003) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 6 months ago

A BRILLIANT, award winning  documentary by Scott Miller, narrated by Michael Douglas about the life changing adverse events of military men and women vaccinated with the experimental Anthrax vaccine that contained Squalene, an adjuvant recommended by the CDC. 

 

US officers and enlisted men were given the 1997 direct order by President Clinton to be vaccinated with the untested, ineffective, and dangerous Anthrax Vaccine. This film aims to raise public awareness of the need to respect the rights of individuals, even soldiers, to be provided with the freedom to manage their own health.  

 

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip!  

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted  

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578  

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947  

Keywords
bill clintonvaccineexecutive ordergulf warmstinnitusfatigueexperimentationanthraxdemocracy nowautoimmune disorderlupussqualeneanthrax vaccinegulf war syndromethyroid cancerscott millerskin diseasemichael douglasgwsus officersenlisted menexecutive order 13139dizzy spellsdovor airforce base
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy