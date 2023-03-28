BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
50,000 Soldiers from NORTH KOREA - are Ready to take part in the Hostilities in Ukraine - On the side of the Russian Federation, if China Approves. - ENG Text
99 views • 03/28/2023

50 thousand soldiers from North Korea are ready to take part in the hostilities in Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation, if China approves. This was stated by military commander Alexander Sladkov.

"North Korea. I was talking to a friend of mine... he is the head of the Korean War Veterans Organization. Came here recently. I say: "What are the Koreans?". He says: "50 thousand special forces are ready to be sent." He said so.

China should also give the go-ahead to North Korea to create some kind of private military company with 500,000 employees who can work here,” Sladkov said.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
