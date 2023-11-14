BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
To be killed Downy CA ( and all across the USA )
104 views • 11/14/2023

Lucky to be killed downy CA 
CA is the second highest kill state some 26000 innocent dogs get killed every year. TX is the worst with 35,000 yet the “shelters” there rake in OBSCENE a amounts of taxpayer money. LA DACC Marcia mayeda makes more than POTUS her yearly salary / benefits exceed 450,000 absolute fraud and corruption 

Keywords
corruptionmurderfraudkillinganimal welfaretaxpayer
