The Truth About 300k Fake Election 2020 PA Ballots !!!, 4115

YouTube recently announced that it will no longer give out “strikes” to YouTube influencers for telling the truth about Election 2020 election fraud, so suddenly this emerges.



The truth is finally coming out about both Bill Barr and the truck driver who reported he drove nearly 300,000 fake, completed ballots from a printer in Long Island, New York to the state capitol of Pennsylvania on October 21, 2020 in order to steal the Pennsylvania election.





According to a recent press conference held by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society has sworn declarations that similar cases of illegal ballot printing exist in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to yesterday’s report in the Gateway Pundit:





“… we have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.





“… evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.”





Why hasn’t this come out before? Well, it has in bits and pieces, however, the two major players in suppressing the truth about election 2020 were former Attorney General Bill Barr and one particular social media company which shall go unnamed in this report.





Postal inspectors investigated the claims of whistleblowing truck driver,

Jesse Morgan have reached conclusions but have so far refused to release their report to the public.