Virtue Signaling: Loneliness Psyop Exposed!
36 views • 5 months ago

Is virtue signaling tearing us apart? Social media trends, like white women vowing to shun white men, signal more than just moral flexing. They hint at a loneliness epidemic sweeping America and the West. Virtue signaling, defined as publicly showcasing moral superiority for clout, might be a psyop fueling division. The DSM-5 links self-hatred, including racial or gender rejection, to disorders like depression, worsening mental health for individuals and families. Stats show singlehood rising — 45% of white women aged 25-34 are unmarried, compared to 38% of white men and 50% of non-white men. This trend shrinks dating pools, amplifying isolation. Experts warn of a hidden agenda: lonely, angry people are easier to manipulate. “It’s a vulnerability exploit,” says psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge. Could this be intentional?

Want more? Follow NNBLBlog on X and Brighteon, and Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips  straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter


