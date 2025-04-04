Virtue Signaling: Loneliness Psyop Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is virtue signaling tearing us apart? Social media trends, like white women vowing to shun white men, signal more than just moral flexing. They hint at a loneliness epidemic sweeping America and the West. Virtue signaling, defined as publicly showcasing moral superiority for clout, might be a psyop fueling division. The DSM-5 links self-hatred, including racial or gender rejection, to disorders like depression, worsening mental health for individuals and families. Stats show singlehood rising — 45% of white women aged 25-34 are unmarried, compared to 38% of white men and 50% of non-white men. This trend shrinks dating pools, amplifying isolation. Experts warn of a hidden agenda: lonely, angry people are easier to manipulate. “It’s a vulnerability exploit,” says psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge. Could this be intentional?
