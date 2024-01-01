Create New Account
Why Prayer and Godly Meditation Should Be Top Priority for Every Christian - Rick Hamlin
Counter Culture Mom
There can be heartfelt praise even in the quietest moments. This is a lesson that Rick Hamlin, an author and longtime editor at Guideposts Magazine, explains in detail. He shares why prayer and godly meditation need to be a top priority in the lives of Christians. He also breaks down how to find a “prayer place that works for you,” so that you can get quiet and connect with God consistently. Rick encourages everyone to give prayer a try. “When you learn, you grow,” he says. Rick gently urges Christians to invite God to be part of their day by starting their morning with a special moment of prayer and connection with their Creator.



TAKEAWAYS


Silence is the moment in which we can be ready to hear what God is teaching us


When you are suffering, it gives you a chance to dig deeper and grow closer to God


You can open yourself to the Holy Spirit simply by saying Jesus’s name


Give yourself a habitual time every day when you remove all distractions and simply focus on praying



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

KDKR Radio (listen to our show at 4:30pm CST Mon-Fri): https://bit.ly/3QU9fRY

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Even Silence is Praise book: https://amzn.to/41qHNjD


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICK HAMLIN

Website: https://rickhamlin.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickHamlinPrays

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickhamlinprays/

X: https://twitter.com/rick_hamlin

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QQSKqO


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


