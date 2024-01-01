Why Prayer and Godly Meditation Should Be Top Priority for Every Christian - Rick Hamlin

There can be heartfelt praise even in the quietest moments. This is a lesson that Rick Hamlin, an author and longtime editor at Guideposts Magazine, explains in detail. He shares why prayer and godly meditation need to be a top priority in the lives of Christians. He also breaks down how to find a “prayer place that works for you,” so that you can get quiet and connect with God consistently. Rick encourages everyone to give prayer a try. “When you learn, you grow,” he says. Rick gently urges Christians to invite God to be part of their day by starting their morning with a special moment of prayer and connection with their Creator.
TAKEAWAYS
Silence is the moment in which we can be ready to hear what God is teaching us
When you are suffering, it gives you a chance to dig deeper and grow closer to God
You can open yourself to the Holy Spirit simply by saying Jesus’s name
Give yourself a habitual time every day when you remove all distractions and simply focus on praying
