Father Gabriele Amorth on World War III

Defending against evil how and why, in this long interview with Father Gabriele Amorth who explains some fundamental points of his service as an exorcist, he touches on various neuralgic points of a burning topic that very often arouses unjustified fears and doubts.





Father AMORTH responds: Being an exorcist today is a difficult task and, from the point of view of popularity, an extremely thankless job.





On the other hand, if we read the Gospel, Jesus is very clear: he gives the apostles and all their successors three precise tasks, namely preaching, casting out evil spirits and healing the sick.





If you do not fulfill all these three tasks, you do not completely correspond to God's will.





It should be noted that many times holy priests cast out demons, freed souls, without being aware of it.





Carrying out this task, I see the completion of my priesthood.





Therefore, being an exorcist today means being a man of great effort, striving to be a man of great prayer and great faith; because without faith nothing is achieved, it is faith that heals and frees; and it means being exposed to criticism or teasing laughter from other priests.





In some cases, Pope John Paul II was also talked about as an exorcist. . .





Father AMORTH responds: Yes, there are at least two episodes that I know of in which Pope John Paul II performed exorcisms.





One of the most famous, described by the cardinal and told in the book, is the episode when the Pope exorcised a girl brought to him by the then bishop of Spoleto, Bishop Alberta.





He performed a real exorcism on a girl who was rolling on the floor in his apartment.





News for the few present who said that it is only read in the Gospel.





They were in disbelief not knowing that for us exorcists it is almost daily bread.





And towards the end of the exorcism, the Pope uttered the sentence: "Tomorrow I will celebrate a holy mass for you. "





At this sentence the girl stood up, smiling, temporarily freed.





I say temporary because it should be remembered that deliverance from the devil is an exceptional act and intervention of God, a true and true miracle.





This usually happens after a long time.





There are people I have been exorcising for more than fifteen years: that means I have performed hundreds of exorcisms on them.





At the end of each exorcism, they leave the impression of being free, healed.





Instead, this state of liberation does not last long.





The devil attacks them again.





Final liberation takes time.





