If It Were Not For Rock Solid Evidence, No One Would Believe It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
2,357,043 views (YouTube) Aug 20, 2022
Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries studies Christian archaeologists amazing discoveries for God.
Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone