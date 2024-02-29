© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires a complete redesign of the economy and financial system, in line with Net Zero—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."
Yes, they're even using "climate change" as an excuse to come after cash now.
Source (https://twitter.com/Lagarde/status/1752324785822953497)
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia