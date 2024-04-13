THE LATE GREAT GLEN BENSLEY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PERFORMANCE CIRCA 2000
https://vjaycanada.blogspot.com
Glen ''Bensley'' - Died Suddenly, at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, September 19, 2008 at the age of 55. Loving father to Sean Bensley and Aaron Lindsey. Cherished son of Baldwin and Olive Bensley and the late Sylvia Bensley. Beloved brother to Donald. Special friend to Christine and her husband Ken Gunn, and Kathy Lindsey. Glen was a long time musician in Oshawa and the Durham Region