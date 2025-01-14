BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepping for Extreme Cold and No Grid with Dangerous Info Podcast
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
73 views • 5 months ago

I’m posting up one of many podcasts I’ve done with the Dangerous Off Grid Podcast. Jessi and Outcast host a weekly show covering the news and events that you won’t get from the legacy media.


They live up there north somewhere near Santa Clause. Both are seasoned hunters, outdoors-men, and prepper’s that know a thing or two about cold weather.


Go to https://DanderousInfoPodcast.com to get the dozen or so in-depth prepper shows I’ve done with them in addition to all the other topics they present


PS: Outcasts’ cat, Bruce, makes an appearance and I’m starting to have a crush on him. The gigantic fluff ball!

