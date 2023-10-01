It's The Calm Before The STORM┃Putin Appointed a New Chief of PMC Wagner Group┃RF is Ready To Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It seems that numerous rumors about the appearance of musicians on the line of combat contact have begun to be confirmed. The rapid withdrawal of the most combat-ready units of the PMC 'Wagner Group' from Belarus indicates that Russia is plotting something grandiose and at the same time terrifying for its rivals. Yesterday morning, Vladimir Putin held a very important meeting in the Kremlin. The meeting was attended by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and retired Colonel of the Russian Army Andrei Troshev. *****************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN