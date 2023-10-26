The West is Using Religious Hatred to Destabilize the World – Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
West using religious hatred to destabilize world – Putin:
- The West wants to drag other countries and peoples into the conflict, using them for its selfish interests, and create a real wave of chaos and mutual hatred not only in the Middle East but also beyond its borders.
-Muslims are being played off against Jews, called for the war against infidels, Shiites against Sunnis, Orthodox Christians against Catholics.