While Distracted by Fall of Syria, Mark of the Beast Being Set Up Now - JD Farag [mirrored]

Pastor JD explains that while Damascus does have prophetic significance, everything simultaneously happening in the world today supersedes it in being even more prophetically significant.

20 PROPHETIC SIGNS 'MARK OF THE BEAST' COMING TO PASS NOW:

1. The entire world's economies are on the cusp of total collapse, by design, via a "controlled demolition"

2. The pre-planned "controlled demolition" of the world's economy will usher in a cashless digital economy

3. The cashless digital economy will employ Blockchain technology to authenticate one's CBDC/UBI balance

4. The CBDC/UBI balance will be predicated upon one's Carbon Credit Score and/or one's Social Credit Score

5. The scores will be predicated upon one's compliance, which will be identified using bio-digital surveillance

6. The bio-digital surveillance will be accomplished by way of a mark that one will knowingly have to receive

7. The mark will be a Band-Aid like stamp with small sharp needles or palisades to serve as a delivery system

8. The delivery system will include any and all so called vaccinations or trackers that as of now, damage DNA

9. The DNA being damaged currently, will give way to the DNA being altered eventually using Crisper Cass9

10. The altered DNA turns the human into transhuman rendering them irredeemable dooming them for eternity

11. The mark will either be placed on the forehand or forehead for use as a system of verification of compliance

12. The verification system will determine whether or not one can buy or sell, or even leave one's residence

13. The determination as to what one can or cannot do will be under the auspices of a world-wide emergency

14. The emergency will come in the form of some health crisis and/or climate crisis warranting the restrictions

15. The mark monitors health status and geographic location at all times enforcing compliance and behavior

16. The enforced compliance will be centralized and monitored using Al, which could suspend one's privileges

17. The privileges will include one's digital currency, electric vehicle and even electricity use, among others

18. The refusal of this mark will lead to the death of countless multitudes, some even by way of beheading

19. The one's who receive instead of refuse will be knowing pledging allegiance to and worship of the beast

20. The ones' who worship the beast receiving his mark will break out in loathsome sores wishing only to die

REFERENCE LINKS:

- Dr. Andy Woods video, Isaiah 17:1-2 prophecy concerning Damascus

https://spiritandtruth.org/id/video.htm?https://spiritandtruth.org/teaching/Middle_East_Meltdown_by_Andy_Woods/028_Q_and_A_9/.st/20220828_028_Q_and_A_9.mp4--ARGS-FOLLOW--https://video.sermonaudio.com/fileareamp4/82722442583453/82722442583453.mp4

