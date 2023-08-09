Future Pandemics: New UK Vaccine Research Centre to Help Scientists Prepare for ‘Disease X’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown "Disease X".
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/uk-scientists-developing-vaccines-against-new-pandemic-caused-by-disease-x/
More Info on Porton Down:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/porton-down-a-gruesome-secretive-past-britains-chemical-weapons-facility/5632400
TPTB always let you know their plans in advance. So bascially are they telling us they are developing a new bioweapon to depopulate the world.
Source @Real World News