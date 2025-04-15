BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED STROKE
ChestyP
ChestyP
223 views • 5 months ago

"Rachel Lindsay, star of @extratv, @bacheloretteabc, author of the bestselling book Real Love: A Novel & Project Angel Food advocate is getting personal about the impact that strokes can have on our loved ones.

This May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Rachel is joining Project Angel Food to shine a light on this issue. When you support Project Angel Food, you are providing Medically Tailored Meals for hundreds of stroke survivors in our community.

We can’t do it alone and we thank you for giving so many the gift of dignity. Please consider donation at angelfood.org/stroke (found in the link in our bio).

#StrokeAwarenessMonth #ProjectAngelFood #MedicallyTailoredMeals"

May 4, 2023

https://www.instagramDOTcom/projectangelfood/reel/Cr0v1IuufiU/?hl=en

###

Rachel Lindsay

@TheRachLindsay

Finally got my first vaccine shot! Please go do the same us you haven’t already 💛

10:28 AM · Apr 17, 2021

https://x.com/TheRachLindsay/status/1383472458322255874

healthvaccinemedicinethe viewstrokelindsaywhoppirachelbachelorettevaccine injury storiesrachel lindsayvaccin injury
