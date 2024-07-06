BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Eleventh Hour SAINTS Shall BE FIRST in the last days
End the global reset
End the global reset
in this biblical teaching I'm going over most of Matthew chapter 20 which deals with the subject of the first being last and the last being first. It is time we get our thinking on those in need rather than focusing only on ourselves. that is a lack of love. We are to have love for all of those who are in need of biblical redemptive work. those of us who have been into the walk with a king Emmanuel have to understand that it is our job to lift up and assist all of those in need.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for the best study of biblical subjects go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

bible knowledge truth facts study saints lessons
