Ukraine STRIKES Russia’s sole gas pipeline to Europe - happened a few hours ago

The enemy is breaking the energy truce: A huge torch of fire from the Sudzha gas transmission system is visible tens of kilometers away

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a gas pipeline on the border of the Kursk and Sumy regions, through which Russian gas was transported to Europe.

Videos circulating on social media show a MASSIVE blaze allegedly engulfing the Sudzha gas metering facility in Russia's Kursk Region.

A massive fire has broken out at the Sudzha gas distribution station, a transit point for Russian gas exports to Europe. The blaze, visible from miles away, erupted near the Kursk-Sumy border.

💥🔥The reported attack seems to be yet another violation by Ukraine of the energy infrastructure ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

This station had served as the last functioning direct pipeline for gas deliveries from Russia to the EU until early 2025, when Ukraine blocked a new transit deal.

Adding earlier March 20th, before this last explosion (video) happened, Maria Z said this:

❗️ Ceasefire proposed by Trump HAS ALREADY BEEN VIOLATED BY UKRAINE – Russian FM spokeswoman

💬 "How the US will handle THIS DERANGED TERRORIST SCUM going forward, and how they will manage to corral them back into some kind of stall and direction—this is a BIG QUESTION," Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian media.

More about the attacks Maria was referring to:

Why Zelensky CAN'T BE TRUSTED: Ukraine strikes Russian oil facilities, violating the ceasefire agreement

▪️Despite Russia downing its own drones as part of the truce, Ukraine continues to attack Russian energy infrastructure.

▪️On March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that the first step toward peace would be a 30-day cessation of hostilities against ENERGY and infrastructure sectors.

▪️Following the agreement, Russian military forces immediately SHOT DOWN seven of their own drones that were reportedly targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities linked to the defense industry in the Nikolayev region.

▪️However, just hours after the Putin-Trump conversation, the Ukrainian regime launched a DRONE ATTACK on oil facilities in the village of Kavkazskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar region on the night of March 19. UAV debris damaged a pipeline between fuel storage tanks.

▪️A fire initially broke out over an area of 20 square meters but quickly spread to 4 square kilometers. Firefighting efforts at the oil depot in the Kavkazsky district have been reinforced, with 406 personnel and 157 pieces of equipment deployed to contain the blaze.

▪️The attacked facility handles the transfer of oil from rail tank cars to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system. As a result, operations at the oil depot have been suspended.

▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone attack on the energy infrastructure facility in Russia’s Krasnodar region was INTENDED TO DISRUPT Trump’s peace initiatives, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

▪️This is not the first time the Ukrainian regime has violated international agreements. Speaking with Mario Nawfal, Andrew Napolitano, and Larry Johnson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov detailed how Zelensky SABOTAGED the 2014 Minsk agreements.

▪️In April 2022, Zelensky TORE UP the Istanbul accords with Russia after Moscow withdrew its armed forces from Kiev in accordance with the agreement reached after the March 2022 negotiations.



