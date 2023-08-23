In this special episode, I interview Rafi Farber, the End Game Investor. Join us as we discuss topics from the hidden monetary manipulations to rising global unrest. Dive deep into the shocking truth behind the inflation spiral, the awakened public's clamor for change, and the startling parallels between historical collapses and today's world. Don't miss this eye-opening discussion into the matrix of our times!



📖 CHAPTERS:



0:00 Rafi Farber

2:26 Unveiling the Matrix

6:11 Fiat Money

9:36 CBDC

19:02 Monetary Insanity

27:30 Elimination of Cash

31:27 BRICS

34:21 Accumulating Gold

37:23 Interest Rates

43:43 End Game Investor



📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO:

https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/rafi-farber-on-gold-silver-and-cbdcs/





