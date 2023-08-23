© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this special episode, I interview Rafi Farber, the End Game Investor. Join us as we discuss topics from the hidden monetary manipulations to rising global unrest. Dive deep into the shocking truth behind the inflation spiral, the awakened public's clamor for change, and the startling parallels between historical collapses and today's world. Don't miss this eye-opening discussion into the matrix of our times!
📖 CHAPTERS:
0:00 Rafi Farber
2:26 Unveiling the Matrix
6:11 Fiat Money
9:36 CBDC
19:02 Monetary Insanity
27:30 Elimination of Cash
31:27 BRICS
34:21 Accumulating Gold
37:23 Interest Rates
43:43 End Game Investor
📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO:
https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/rafi-farber-on-gold-silver-and-cbdcs/