Non Ordinary Reality: Soratic Beings, Sinéad O’Connor and Soul Retrievals in the Otherworld
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
55 views • 3 weeks ago

SOURCES: Lalita Karoli "Journey in Non Ordinary Reality" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1WkkmosRus

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for astrology sessions

Lalita on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs


REFERENCES:

Michael Harner: "The Way of the Shaman" https://t1p.de/eu7o5

Kapka Kassapova: "Elixir: A Voyage into Alchemy" https://t1p.de/sooy6

Thomas Mayer: "Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life After Death" https://t1p.de/7kd7x

Tracy R. Twyman: "Genuflect" https://www.docdroid.net/HY9xwUP/genuflect-2017-2-pdf

Tracy R. Twyman: "The Cutting of the Orm" https://tinyurl.com/h3ff9sjt



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5


aliensufovaccineastrologyshamanismsoulafterlifeastral travelsoul trapremote viewinguapaurareincarnation trapreptilian aliensastral realmsoul retrieval
