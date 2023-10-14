Revelation: A 40-Minute Overview of 17 Important Things John Saw [LIST BELOW]

[Session 06] The Apostle John: Worship, Tribulation, A Beast, The Great Conquest and All Things New [list below]

This session provides an "overview" of the book of Revelation and how it fits what Jesus said in Matthew 24 [Session 06 -- 'How To Be Ready: End Times Prophecies and Preparations'].

The Apostle John saw at least 17 things pertaining to the end times in his revelation:

1. John saw churches with both good and bad qualities, all called to “overcome”. [1:20-3:22]

2. John saw great on-going worship of the Lamb in heaven and on earth. [4-5]

3. John saw four horses representing conquest, war, famine and death [plagues] [6:1-8]

4. John saw a time of believers dying for their faith in Jesus. [6:9-11]

5. John saw the Gospel proclaimed to all peoples. [14:6]

6. John saw Jerusalem being trampled by the Gentiles for 42 months. [11:2]

7. John saw two witnesses sent from God to prophecy on earth. [11:3-11:13]

8. John saw a dragon [Satan] supernaturally empower two beasts. [12-13]

9. John saw a global system established where a mark was required to buy or sell. [13:16-18]

10. John saw a time of physical catastrophes including a great earthquake, a blackened sun, a bloody moon and falling stars. [6:12-14]

11. John saw the wrath of God poured out on those who worshiped the beast and “took his mark”. [14:9-11/15-16]

12. John saw the fall of Babylon the great. [14:8/17-18]

13. John saw a time when everyone would see Jesus coming in the clouds in great glory and power! [1:7]

14. John saw Christ lock up the beast for 1000 years--after destroying the beasts and their followers. [19:19-21/20:1-4]

15. John saw Satan thrown into hell to burn forever after one last challenge. [20:7-10]

16. John saw a great white throne judgement. [20]

17. John saw a new heaven and a new earth. [21-22]





Review of important end times understandings:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!





ALL CLASSES AND END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events].

Please feel welcome to check out our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DCary ...and click the SUBSCRIBE button if interested in receiving FREE END TIMES UPDATES...

#endtimes #persecution #apostacy #wickedness #signs #carylifecoaching #revelation #carylifecoaching #preparation #prepper