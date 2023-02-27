© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: If Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan, Xi will definitely supply Russia with advanced suicide drones, and take it as an opportunity to strengthen his authority within the CCP; Communist China has been supplying Russia with large quantities of weapons and military supplies since day one of the Russia-Ukraine war!
2/26/2023 文贵直播：如果麦卡锡议长访台，习近平一定会向俄罗斯提供高端自杀式无人机，并借此机会巩固自己在党内的权威；从俄乌战争的第一天起中共国就在向俄罗斯输送大量的武器和军事物资!
