Epstein Still Alive? - Chase Geiser has his theory

🚨😨 EPSTEIN STILL ALIVE? Chase Geiser makes claim

Jeffrey Epstein didn’t die – instead, he’s alive and living under witness protection as an informant, populist influencer Chase Geiser claims. Geiser also suggests that figures like Dan Bongino and Kash Patel may have been forced to promote the suicide narrative to shield a larger operation targeting the Deep State.

Geiser believes the FBI likely discovered Epstein was alive and in witness protection, leading them to push the suicide narrative to protect a broader operation involving WIPRO.

He further states, “We’re not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. Can’t say how I know, but we’re going to hear a lot more about him this year.”