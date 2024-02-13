Reaction to every negative event leads to confusion and backsliding.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #47; The congregation at Thessalonica was sliding backward not forward in the plan of God, because a few members were confused and falling for a false teaching on end time events. Satan has a victory in time when Believers are confused and react in emotional waves instead of thinking with bible doctrine.