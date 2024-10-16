Hidden History: 1921. Technology breakdown, Tulsa Massacre, Geo-SuperStorm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footnotes and sources: https://odysee.com/@TessClark*MythosecodedD:8/hidden-comet-history-distorted-events-of:f?
https://odysee.com/@TessClark*MythosecodedD:8/the-carrington-like-geomagnetic-super:b?lid=122840114141515439f2fa331449c9c3762c1613
Visit & support: https://mythosdecoded.wixsite.com/mythos/e-books